BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 671366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 17.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 264.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

