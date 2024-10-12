Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $217,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

