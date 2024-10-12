Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $339,000 Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned 0.07% of Omega Flex worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $3,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 50.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $49.65 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $500.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

