Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.95 ($21.92) and last traded at €19.80 ($21.76). Approximately 26,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.60 ($21.54).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.66.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

