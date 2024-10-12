BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.74. 58,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 148,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.