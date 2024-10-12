Bitcoin Cash Price Up 2.4% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $330.81 or 0.00523875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.54 billion and approximately $160.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,147.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,773,200 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

