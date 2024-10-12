Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.57 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

