Bitkub Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $198.57 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $198.57 million and approximately $753,542.82 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00253778 BTC.

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native utility token on the Bitkub Chain, serving various functions within the Bitkub ecosystem. It can be used for paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and transferring KUB between users. Additionally, KUB facilitates the functioning of Bitkub NEXT (Wallet), Bitkub NFT (NFT Marketplace), and various other applications and services within the Thai blockchain ecosystem. The coin is also instrumental in the Bitkub Chain’s consensus mechanism, which employs Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA), with validator nodes required to own a certain amount of KUB coins. Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based cryptocurrency exchange, created Bitkub Coin (KUB) in 2018. Jirayut Srupsrisopa, a pioneering tech entrepreneur in the Thai cryptocurrency space, founded Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and was instrumental in establishing Bitkub as one of the country’s leading digital asset exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

