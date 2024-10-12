BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $36,691.48 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

