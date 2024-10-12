Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Sold by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BITB stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

