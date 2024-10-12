Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.
About Blackline Safety
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.