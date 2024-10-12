Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

