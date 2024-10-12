BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 554,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 273,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 594,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 553,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

