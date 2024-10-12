BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE BDJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 554,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.81.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
