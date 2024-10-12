BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.78. 36,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 44,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.