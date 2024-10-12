BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in September

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

