BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 3633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.4421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

