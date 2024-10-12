Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $29.37 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 845.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 152,260 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

