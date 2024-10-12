Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2,134.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 55.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.64.

Waters Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WAT opened at $357.97 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.