BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Update

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BPER Banca Price Performance
BPXXY opened at $11.28 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.
BPER Banca Company Profile
