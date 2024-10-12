BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Update

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPER Banca Price Performance

BPXXY opened at $11.28 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

