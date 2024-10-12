Brett (BRETT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $982.68 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Brett has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market capitalization of $982.68 million and approximately $58.76 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00253870 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.09043295 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $58,934,372.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

