Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.42.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Brickworks Company Profile
