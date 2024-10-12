Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.