British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in September

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British Land Trading Down 0.9 %

British Land Company Profile

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

