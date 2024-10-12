British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in September

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
