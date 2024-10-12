Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price at C$175.36

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$175.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.30.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

