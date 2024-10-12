Brokerages Set Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $58.82

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 185.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.