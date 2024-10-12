Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $11.90

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get TTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC Stock Up 4.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 324.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 902,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 227.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 438,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 26.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.