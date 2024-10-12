Brokerages Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $48.17

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

VTLE opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

