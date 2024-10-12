Brokers Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
