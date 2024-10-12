Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$115.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

