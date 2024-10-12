Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKD. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

