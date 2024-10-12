Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$78.34 million for the quarter.

Buhler Industries Company Profile

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

