Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Bullfrog AI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.