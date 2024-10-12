Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after buying an additional 619,092 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,158,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 420,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 70,629 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. 1,416,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

