Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 369,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 333,490 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,587,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 544.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.58. 103,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

