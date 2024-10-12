Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 2,172,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

