Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. 416,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,685. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

