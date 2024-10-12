Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.84. The company had a trading volume of 227,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,037. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.