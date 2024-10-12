Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 13,219 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.8% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 804,650 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.