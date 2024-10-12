Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,736 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

