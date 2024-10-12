Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. 1,223,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,401. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

