Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

eBay Trading Up 0.4 %

EBAY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.