Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

