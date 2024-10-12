BWS Financial Reiterates Sell Rating for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

BWS Financial restated their sell rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 124.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.