Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,110 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $282.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,774,637. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

