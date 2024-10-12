Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

Angling Direct Stock Performance

LON:ANG opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.52. The company has a market cap of £29.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.43. Angling Direct has a one year low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

