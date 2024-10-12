Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock.
Angling Direct Stock Performance
LON:ANG opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.52. The company has a market cap of £29.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.43. Angling Direct has a one year low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).
Angling Direct Company Profile
