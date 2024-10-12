Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

