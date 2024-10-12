Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in September

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,000 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,440.0 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CBWBF remained flat at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

