Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Canfor Price Performance
CFPZF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.33.
About Canfor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.