Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CFPZF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

