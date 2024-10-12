Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.93. 4,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.21. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

