Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds to Strong-Buy

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCEC

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of CCEC stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.