Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds to Strong-Buy

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
