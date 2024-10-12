Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stake Lifted by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 541,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

